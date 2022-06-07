Hrashq provides the Armenian special needs community the opportunity to participate in Homenetmen’s athletic program and competition events

BY KATY SIMONIAN

“You are stars and the world is watching you. By your presence you send a message to every village, every city, every nation. A message of hope. A message of victory.” Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s words echo through eternity and continue to create a ripple effect for families in America and across the world. As the founder of the Special Olympics, she shared her vision of inclusion with the world, opening hearts and minds to the powerful gifts of a community that had long been kept in the shadow.

Homenetmen Western US Region is a shining of example of an organization that has embraced the vision of the Special Olympics in the creation of Hrashq, a program for athletes with special needs, that empowers all participants to reach their full potential. With a unique coaching system, tailored for the needs of every child, Hrashq inspires all people by building skills and confidence in young athletes, providing them with socialization and inclusion opportunities, while combating the stigma often associated with certain disabilities.

For members, Hrashq, which means “Miracle,” is an opportunity to create a valuable resource of support for parents and children alike, as they meet the challenges of life with a grace and dignity that is inherent in the spirit of Homenetmen’s motto, “Elevate Yourself and Others with You.”

The story of Hrashq, began back in 2018, when founding member Dr. Nanor Kabakian joined a group of parents who sought to create an outlet for their children to participate in athletic activities and be part of an Armenian organization. Prior to this juncture, she served as the facilitator of the Armenian Parents Support Group of the Lanterman Regional Center, which unites parents who share the difficult journey of raising a child with special needs, offering presentations and invaluable resources to enable them to better advocate for their rights.

Homenetmen Hrashq participants at a previous year’s Navasartian Games

One fateful day three months prior to the Navasartian Games, she approached Homenetmen’s leaders with the prospect of having a booth at the Games. Their conversation led to a transformative idea – having athletes with special needs participate in the 43rd Navasartian Games on the occasion of the Homenetmen Centennial. Without hesitation, Homenetmen’s Western Regional Executive Board gave the concept the green light, forming a committee whose mission it was to plan Hrashq’s first participation in the Navasartian Games by providing the athletes with all the accommodations needed to make their historic debut a success. Their mission was fulfilled, as the first group of Hrashq athletes participated in competitions and the Parade of Champions, a highlight of the annual Navasartian Closing Ceremonies.

“Our goal is to inspire our Armenian community to appreciate Hrashq, as we can learn so much from the perseverance of our young athletes and their families. Their dedication stands in alignment with Homenetmen’s guiding principles. The work we do helps all people and contributes to our shared belief in public service,” says Dr. Kabakian, who is a proud parent of a Hrashq athlete.

The program quickly jumped from 20 athletes to 50 and has benefited from the leadership of an Adaptive Physical Education Teacher, Dave Beard, who has created specific lesson plans for each individual student, a feat that sets Hrashq apart from other programs in its commitment to excellence. Athletes receive one-on-one support from volunteers, including parents, speech and language pathologists, occupational therapists, Homenetmen members, and AYF Sardarabad Pyunic Basketball Committee members. Hrashq also welcomes student volunteers from Armenian schools in the greater Los Angeles area, many of whom aspire to pursue careers in speech and physical therapy, as well as advocacy for children with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“In five short years and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hrashq has continued to thrive under the gracious leadership of parents and Homenetmen members who are committed to ensuring the program’s success,” says Hagop Tufenkjian, Chairman of Homenetmen’s Regional Executive Committee. “We are proud of our Hrashq athletes and are grateful for their presence in the Homenetmen family,” he added.

One of the most influential figures to support Hrashq’s noble mission is State Senator Anthony J. Portantino, who secured a grant of $100,000 to support Homenetmen’s many programs including Hrashq.

As a champion of the Armenian community, Senator Portantino’s commitment was inspired by his own experiences. “Years ago, I took a friend’s son who had special needs to Disneyland and had the best time. While my daughter was running from ride to ride, my friend’s son stopped to appreciate the magic of every moment. It was a tremendously emotional experience that I can never forget and makes me smile when I think of it,” he says. “I get the same positive feelings from Hrashq and it’s so exciting to see it grow and touch so many people. It has been a pleasure and blessing to support the children of Hrashq. I can think of no better organization to get behind because the children and families are truly miraculous,” he added.

Perhaps the impact of Hrashq is best expressed in the words of one of its athletes, Nanor’s son, Aren Zakarian. His acrostic poem speaks to the heart of Homenetmen’s mission to preserve our tradition of public service. Below is Aren’s poem:

Hrashq

Hope is what everyone needs

Respect is what everyone deserves

Armenian is what we are

Special is what we feel

Human is how we should be treated

Quest for the best is what we seek

Aren wrote his poem when he was only nine years old. He is now 12 and thriving, as are so many Hrashq athletes who benefit from the program and most significantly, being part of an Armenian community that celebrates their achievements.

Hrashq athletes are not defined by their physical and intellectual disabilities. They are applauded for the unique light they bring to the world. Only the brightest stars can enlighten hearts and minds, as they replace fear with hope. They are more than champions. They are heroes who show us what is possible and inspire us with their bravery, strength and determination. Their smiles are a sign of true victory, as their presence in Hrashq has united so many families with a renewed faith in a community that has embraced them.

Hrashq and its extraordinary members will be celebrated at the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball on Sunday, June 26 at The Beverly Hilton, and will participate in the 2022 Navasartian Games and Closing Ceremonies which commence on Fourth of July weekend, July 1-3 at Los Angeles City College.

Hrashq’s mission of inclusion is gaining new ground, as athletes with special needs will compete with their neurotypical peers, breaking barriers and building bridges across our community at this year’s Navasartian Track and Field competition. It should be noted that many of the program’s volunteers are the same age as the athletes they work with, a poignant distinction that offers all children the opportunity to elevate one another through building friendships and gaining a more profound understanding of the human spirit.

With the recent announcement that Hrashq athletes will be represented in the Pan-Homenetmen competition taking place in Armenia this July, it is clear the future is bright and indeed victorious for all of our athletes.

Homenetmen’s ultimate victory is making sure that all Hrashq athletes walk through life with a deep sense of confidence that comes from knowing they are seen, heard, valued, admired and most of all, loved.

For more information about Hrashq and Homenetmen’s many programs, please visit the Navasartian Games website or call (323) 344-4300.

Katy Simonian is a member of the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball Committee.