Houry Boyamian

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School, New England’s only Armenian Elementary school, announced Thursday that Principal Houry Boyamian M.Ed., is planning to retire from her position. Boyamian has served in the role since the school was established 34 years ago.

Boyamian’s accomplishments as founding principal include:

Leading the accreditation of SSAES by the Association of Independent Schools in New England in 2003

Introducing the STEM Initiative in 2011, an initiative to support a deep and sustainable culture of inquiry-based teaching and learning that excites and inspires students

Fundraising and overseeing for three consecutive expansions of the physical plant between 1998 and 2012

Sending off 18 graduating class trips to Armenia

“We are profoundly grateful to Houry for her years of dedication to the importance and the mission of Armenian education,” said Archpriest Antranig Baljian, pastor, St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Greater Boston, sponsor of SSAES. “I know I speak on behalf of the entire community when I say we cannot thank her enough. She built a solid foundation for our school and community that ensures that future generations can benefit from a superior bilingual Armenian and American education.”

Michael Guzelian, chair of the board of directors of SSAES, echoed Der Antranig Baljian: “Houry’s service to the community is immeasurable. Her commitment to the school over the years has been second to none.”

“I feel blessed having been part of a wonderful school community,” said Boyamian. “I cherish my years at St. Stephen’s; they have been the most fulfilling and rewarding years of my life.”

You can read Boyamian’s letter to the community here.

Houry Boyamian with St. Stephen’s Armenian School faculty and students

A search committee, chaired by Guzelian, has been formed to help SSAES find its next leader, with recruitment beginning immediately. Boyamian will stay in her current role until a successor is found and she will provide support during a transition period.

Established in 1984, St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School is dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture. Serving students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, it is the only Armenian Elementary school in New England, and is accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England. Accreditation by AISNE provides quality assurance that a school is meeting rigorous standards in all aspects of its operations and that it is operating in alignment with its mission.

Below is Boyamian’s letter to the St. Stephen’s Armenian School community.

Dear SSAES Teachers, Parents, Friends, and Supporters,

After 34 amazing years as Head of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES), I am writing to inform you that I am planning to retire. I feel blessed having been part of a wonderful school community. I cherish my years at St. Stephen’s; they have been the most fulfilling and rewarding years of my life, challenges and all. Serving St. Stephen’s was not just a job, it was a mission. As a fierce advocate of the importance of Armenian education, coupled with my years of service to the School, the decision to retire was not easy. But I feel this is the right time for a new leader to the take the School to the next level.

One of the most satisfying benefits of being at the School has been watching our students: the development of their sense of identity, their growth, advancement and success at SSAES and beyond. Their involvement, active participation, and leadership roles in the Armenian community, here in the US, as well as in Armenia, has been a great source of pride for me.

Over the years I have been fortunate enough to work with wonderful colleagues who shared the same goals with me, and as a result I developed strong bonds with them. I have worked with various school boards and committees, dedicated teaching and administrative staff, as well as an incredible group of loyal volunteers, all for the betterment of our school. I am extremely proud of all the achievements we have accomplished together, such as the accreditation of the school by the Association of Independent Schools in New England in 2003; the introduction of the STEM Initiative in 2011; the three consecutive expansions of our physical plant between 1998 and 2012; and 18 Graduating Class Trips to Armenia, with an additional one this July, to name just a few.

I have shared my decision with the School Board of Directors. A search committee, led by Michael Guzelian, chair of the School Board, is being formed to help SSAES find its next leader. Recruitment will begin immediately; I will stay in my current role until a successor is found and provide support during a transition period.

It is with much love and fond memories that I leave my job. I wish the next Head of School much success. SSAES is a magical place; I will treasure it forever. My wish is to see our community and the community at large cherish, protect and contribute to the advancement of this beacon of light and hope for many years to come.

Sincerely,

Houry Boyamian, M.Ed.

Principal