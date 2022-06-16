Benefactors Mr. & Mrs. Hovsep and Elizabeth Boyadjian, had a telephone conversation with Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan on Tuesday and requested that he convey to Catholicos. Aram I., their willingness to sponsor all the organizational expenses of the blessing of Muron (Holy Water), which will take place on July 1, in Antelias, Lebanon.

On this occasion, the Prelate highly commended the gesture of support from the benefactors, wishing that God would bestow upon their family with His heavenly blessing