Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan briefed Rep. Adam Schiff during a virtual meeting

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan presented facts about the armed attacks of the Azerbaijani armed forces near the villages of Armenia, road blockades and myriad human rights violations during a discussion with Representative Adam Schiff.

Tatoyan presented details about the November 16 Azerbaijani incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory in Syunik, which included attacks by the Azerbaijani forces directly near the civilian areas. He also briefed Schiff about human rights violations against Armenia’s population that have resulted since Azerbaijan’s breach of Armenia’s border in May in the Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces.

The Human Rights Defender told Schiff that Azerbaijani forces have been illegally deployed on the roads between Armenia’s towns and villages, which endangers people’s life and health, distorts the normal life of the locals.

Tatoyan also touched upon the issue of the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war, who are illegally held in Azerbaijan and their sham trials in Baku. He emphasized the importance of international response to this issue.

The virtual meeting with Schiff was organized by the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, which is hosting Tatoyan in the U.S. The organization presented Tatoyan with its Human Rights Champion award during a sold-out ANCA Grassroots luncheon, where Tatoyan provided a first-hand perspective on the situation.