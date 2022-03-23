AMAA Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis poster

PARAMUS, NJ—Yet another Armenian Diaspora community is in peril. This time, it is the long-standing Armenian community of Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has resulted in a humanitarian disaster and urgent aid is needed to help Armenian victims of this war. Many individuals and families from Ukraine have sought refuge in safe havens established on the borders of neighboring countries, such as Poland, Bulgaria and Romania.

The Armenian Missionary Association of America, after actively assessing the situation through its wide network within the Armenian Evangelical Fellowship of Europe and mission partners in Bulgaria, is reaching out to the Armenian refugees who have fled Ukraine and have sought safe havens in Bulgaria.

The Armenian Evangelical Churches of Bulgaria, headed by Rev. Bedros Altunian and Pastor Nerses Ketikian, the pastors of the Varna Church, are working actively on a daily basis to provide the much needed critical assistance and humanitarian support to the displaced people as quickly as possible.

1 of 3 - + 1. Pastor Nerses Ketikian (right) with the Chairman of Charity Fund Europe of Bulgaria and the leader of the refugees staying at the boarding house 2. The AMAA is providing much needed medication to the refugees at no charge 3. Children at the Boarding house take part in educational activities

Most of the refugees in Bulgaria are settled in a boarding house in Varna where they are provided with food, medical assistance and other needs. Special arrangements and assistance is offered to those moving to Armenia and settling in the Homeland.

Pastor Nerses Ketikian is also in touch with the Armenian Embassies and Consulates in the region, spiritual leaders of the Mother Church in Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, as well as with the Holy See of Etchmiadzin to coordinate the relief efforts and help those refugees who desire to move to Armenia.

Ukrainian Armenian refugees in Bulgaria and in nearby countries may contact Pastor Nerses Ketikian via email at nketikian@gmail.com.

A medical doctor provides free medical examinations to the refugees

To support AMAA’s efforts providing humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian Armenian refugees, you may send your donations to the AMAA at 31 West Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 or donate online.

War is not the solution to disputes.

Please pray for an end to the war.

Please pray for the victims of the war.

“Finally, brothers, rejoice. Aim for restoration, comfort one another, agree with one another, live in peace; and the God of love and peace will be with you.” 2 Corinthians 13:11

Founded in 1918, the Armenian Missionary Association of America serves the spiritual, educational and social needs of Armenian communities in 24 countries around the world including Armenia and Artsakh. For additional information, visit the website.