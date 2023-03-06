More than 850 community members and supporters gathered at the Glendale Civic Auditorium on Saturday to mark the 132nd anniversary of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, in an event organized the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee.

It did not go unnoticed that the event was taking place as Artsakh continued to remain under a blockade by Azerbaijan, which has shut off the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to the outside world, creating an acute humanitarian crisis.

The organizers had announced that a portion of the proceeds from the evening would be allocated toward programs in Artsakh, in keeping with the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee’s commitment to assistance the heroic, yet war-ravaged, people of Artsakh.

The evenings brief program started with welcoming remarks delivered by the Ayana Hamamjian, who also introduced the evening Master of Ceremonies Sarkis Garabedian. Hamamjian, as well as Anto Zoubian, who delivered the youth message of the evening, underscored the ARF’s ongoing commitment to defend the socio-economic and political rights of the Armenian people, advocating for individual rights, national self-determination and a free and independent state enjoys social justice and economic prosperity.

Garabedian, in his remarks, thanked those gathered at the event for their continued support and dedication to the ARF and its mission and pledged that the organization will continue to remain committed to its ideology and principles.

The entertainment and the cultural portion of the evening included performances by singers Berj Karazian, Hovesp Gomidas and Tigran Assatryan. Famous Armenian singer Gaby Galoyan was scheduled to perform at the event. However, an unforeseen circumstance prevented her from traveling from Armenia. In a video message to the gathering and her devoted fans, she congratulated the ARF on its anniversary and voiced her gratitude to the organization for continuing to advance the national aspirations of the Armenian Nation for 132 years. She also hinted at a special performance and event in Los Angeles that will mark the 105th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence on May 28.

Chairman of the Armenian Cultural Foundation Avedik Izmirlian spoke about the generous donations received during the evening, pointing out that long-time activists and benefactors Varant and Hoori Melkonian were the evening’s sponsors, thanking them for their unwavering support of the ARF.

As the evening progressed, motivated and excited attendees made generous contributions, adding to the positive spirit of the evening and the pledge to support the Armenians of Artsakh.