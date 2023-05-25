HyeVotes Candidate Forum for L.A. City Council District 6 Election flyer

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region will hold a HyeVotes Candidate Forum for Los Angeles City Council District 6 Candidates Imelda Padilla and Marisa Alcaraz. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. at the Vatican Banquet Hall, located at 6913 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91405.

The Candidate Forum will allow the Armenian community of Los Angeles City District 6 to hear from the two candidates on a range of issues affecting the district, including Van Nuys, Lake Balboa, Panorama City, North Hills, Arleta, and Sun Valley. The district has a significant Armenian American population and several Armenian American businesses and organizations.

During the Forum, the candidates will answer questions from the moderators and the audience on topics such as public safety, housing, transportation, education, economic development, and community relations. The Forum will also provide community members and advocates with an opportunity to learn more about the candidates’ visions and strategies for strengthening the established ties between the City of Los Angeles and Armenia, such as uplifting Artsakh’s right to extraterritorial self-determination, addressing the concerning rise of Armenophobia in Los Angeles, and ensuring the expansion of Armenian Genocide education.

The ANCA Western Region invites all interested members of the public to attend this informative and interactive event and learn more about the candidates and their positions on issues that matter to them.

The HyeVotes initiative is the only Armenian-American campaign dedicated to educating community members about elections, empowering community members to cast their ballots, and ensuring that Armenian-Americans are represented and accommodated in all aspects of civic engagement.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.