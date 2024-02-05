The International Committee of the Red Cross said its representatives visited the detained former leaders of Artsakh and the Armenian captives being held in Baku.

During the visit, which took place in late January and early February, the Armenian prisoners were given the opportunity to contact their families, said ICRC Armenia office spokesperson Zara Amatuni.

It was in early November 2023 that the ICRC representatives had first visited some of the Armenians who were arrested by Azerbaijan after the latter’s military operations in Artsakh on September 19, 2023.

In late September of last year, the Azerbaijani border guards arrested former Minister of State of Artsakh, philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, former Defense Army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan and former deputy commander Davit Manukyan, former Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan, parliament speaker Davit Ishkhanyan, as well as former Artsakh presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan; the latter faces life imprisonment in Baku.

Last month, a court in Baku extended the pre-trial prison terms of the former Artsakh leaders by another four months.