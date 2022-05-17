LISA GABOUDIAN
On the one year anniversary of Lisa Gaboudian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.
She is being remembered by her:
Husband, Mardig Gaboudian
Son, Vaughn and Caroon Gaboudian
Son, Hrag and Lysa Gaboudian and children, Garss, Vyke, and Arto
Sister, Arpi and Ashot Andonian and daughter, Aleen
Brother, Raffi and Maral Sarkissian and son, Armen
Sisters-in-law, Nvair Gaboudian and Lucine Melikian
Aunt, Dianne Shiroyan
Niece, Ani and Fadi Kerio
Niece, Arda and Nerses Tashdjian and children
Niece, Lori and Johnny Geuvjehizian and children
Maro and Shant Gourdikian and son
Seta and Apo Chorbajian and children
Aram and Laura Gaboudian and son
Hovig and Ninelia Gaboudian and children
Vahe and Lilly Gaboudian and children
Cousins, Rita and Allen Goldstein and daughter
Madlen Arbed and children
Michael and Anita Shiroyan and children
Cousins, Vilma Petrossian and children
Christopher Massaro and children
Gary and Nellie Scoble and children
Al and Carmen Fuchs and children
In-laws, Viken and Nora Aposhian and son
Razmik and Arpi Gharakhanian and son
And the entire Gaboudian, Andonian, Sarkissian, Stepanian, and Melikian families, relatives, and friends.
