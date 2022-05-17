Lisa Gaboudian

On the one year anniversary of Lisa Gaboudian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

She is being remembered by her:

Husband, Mardig Gaboudian

Son, Vaughn and Caroon Gaboudian

Son, Hrag and Lysa Gaboudian and children, Garss, Vyke, and Arto

Sister, Arpi and Ashot Andonian and daughter, Aleen

Brother, Raffi and Maral Sarkissian and son, Armen

Sisters-in-law, Nvair Gaboudian and Lucine Melikian

Aunt, Dianne Shiroyan

Niece, Ani and Fadi Kerio

Niece, Arda and Nerses Tashdjian and children

Niece, Lori and Johnny Geuvjehizian and children

Maro and Shant Gourdikian and son

Seta and Apo Chorbajian and children

Aram and Laura Gaboudian and son

Hovig and Ninelia Gaboudian and children

Vahe and Lilly Gaboudian and children

Cousins, Rita and Allen Goldstein and daughter

Madlen Arbed and children

Michael and Anita Shiroyan and children

Cousins, Vilma Petrossian and children

Christopher Massaro and children

Gary and Nellie Scoble and children

Al and Carmen Fuchs and children

In-laws, Viken and Nora Aposhian and son

Razmik and Arpi Gharakhanian and son

And the entire Gaboudian, Andonian, Sarkissian, Stepanian, and Melikian families, relatives, and friends.