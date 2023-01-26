Sarkis Steve Kalpakian

A celebration of life will be held to mark the 40th day of Sarkis Steve Kalpakian’s passing on Sunday, February 5 at 11:30 a.m., at Vertigo Event Venue, located at 400 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.

He is remembered by his:

Mother, Arsine Kalpakian

Sister, Mary and Berdj Karapetian

Aunt, Serpouhi Gudenian and Krikor Deirmendjian

Aunt, Anita Kalpakian

Cousin, Nazik Kalpakian and son, Michael

Cousin, Garo and Gayane Kalpakian and children, Nairi and Nico

Niece, Nicolette Karapetian

Nephews, Haig and Raffi Karapetian

And all Kalpakian, Karapetian, Gudenian, and Deirmenjian families, relatives, and friends.