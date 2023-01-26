SARKIS STEVE KALPAKIAN
A celebration of life will be held to mark the 40th day of Sarkis Steve Kalpakian’s passing on Sunday, February 5 at 11:30 a.m., at Vertigo Event Venue, located at 400 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.
He is remembered by his:
Mother, Arsine Kalpakian
Sister, Mary and Berdj Karapetian
Aunt, Serpouhi Gudenian and Krikor Deirmendjian
Aunt, Anita Kalpakian
Cousin, Nazik Kalpakian and son, Michael
Cousin, Garo and Gayane Kalpakian and children, Nairi and Nico
Niece, Nicolette Karapetian
Nephews, Haig and Raffi Karapetian
And all Kalpakian, Karapetian, Gudenian, and Deirmenjian families, relatives, and friends.