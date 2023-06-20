Steve Artinian

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1966 at the age of six, Steve Artinian’s family moved to Greece and then in 1970, moved to United States and settled in Springfield, Massachusetts where there was a small Armenian community. After living on the East Coast for three years, at the age of 13, Steve and his family moved to Glendale, California where he served as an Alter-boy at Saint Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church during its early days.

Professionally, Steve is currently Vice President of Marketing for a national home organizing company with locations throughout the US and Canada.

While living in Greece, at the age of 8 his parents enrolled him in Homenetmen as a scout. Steve participated in scouting activities until his family moved back to Lebanon prior to moving to California.

Organizationally in 1973, Steve joined the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) on his 13th birthday. In 1978 he rejoined the ranks of Homenetmen as a Social Committee member for Homenetmen Los Angeles and eventually served as chair of the committee. Back then the Social Committee in Los Angeles had over 60 active members. After a short period serving on the chapter’s Social Committee, Steve elected to serve on the Chapter’s Executive Board, where he served Homenetmen for the next 11 years, five of which as the chapter’s chairperson

He was then elected to serve on the Homenetmen Western US Region’s Regional Executive Board for five terms. From 2007-2010 Steve served as Homenetmen Western US Region’s Regional Executive Board Chairperson. During his tenure, the organization opened new athletic and community centers in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Burbank and Glendale. As well as, designed and built the current headquarters of Homenetmen Western USA, a state of the art, 8,500 square foot facility which includes the Kevork Andonian Hall located in Eagle Rock, CA.

During his tenure as the Chairperson of the Regional Executive Board, Homenetmen Western USA acquired a 26-acre campground in Frazier Park, CA from the Girl scouts of America. Homenetmen Camp Tecuya, located in the Los Padres National Forest, is approximately 75 miles north of Los Angeles. Homenetmen Camp Tecuya is the world’s largest Armenian campground and is designed to facilitate Homenetmen Western US Region’s various programs and divisions including Homenetmen Hrashq, a Western US Region division and program for children with special needs.

In 2012 Steve served as chairman of the Armenian National Committee of North America (ANCA) National Telethon Committee, which yielded over 3,500 donations. He served twice as Co-Chair of the Western Prelacy Public Relations Committee for the official California visit of His Holiness Aram I. He has also served in committees for the Armenian Relief Society Western Region, the ANCA, the Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF), The Syrian Armenian Relief Fund, The Iraqi Armenian Relief Fund, the Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter Fund Raising Committee, and The Armenian Bone Marrow Registry.

In 2015, Centennial Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Steve served as chair of the historic March for Justice Marketing Committee. The march attracted an unprecedented number of participants with over 166,000 marchers. In 2018 Steve served as chair of the Los Angeles Chapter 50th Anniversary Committee as Homenetmen Western US Region celebrated the founding of the first chapter on the west coast of the United States.

Currently Steve was serving ANCA-WR committees. The ANCA-WR is a grassroots public affairs organization devoted to advancing issues of concern to the Armenian American community. For nearly a century, the ANCA-WR has served to educate, motivate and activate the Armenian American community in the Western United States on a wide range of issues.

Steve Artinian was the recipient of Homenetmen’s “Ardagark” Award in 2019. An award bestowed upon him by Homenetmen Western US Region’s Executive Board for his dedication and service to the organization.

Steve continued to serve Homenetmen as the chairperson for the 44th, 45th, and 46th Navasasartian Games & Festival’s Victory Ball Committee.

Steve was a committed volunteer, always ready to serve where he can. He believed as organizations, our greatest assets are our members and volunteers as well as our supporters and donors. He was a believer of unwavering inclusiveness. He valued the diversity in talent and experience and he believed in positive change and growth.

Homenetmen Western US Region, its Councils and Committees as well as its Chapters all mourn the loss of Steve Artinian. Our prayers go out to his wife, his family, his friends, and to his Homenetmen brothers and sisters from around the world. May he forever rest in peace, may God bless his soul, and provide patience and perseverance to his loved ones through these difficult times.