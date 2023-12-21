Vartan Fundukian

Vartan Fundukian was born on August 1,1930 to Nerses and Iskuhi Fundukian in the village of Novaya Burulcha in Crimea. He was the youngest of three children – preceded by his two loving sisters, Araxi and Anahid. As the only boy, Nerses’ father gifted him with his name. The Fundukians lived a simple life in the village until the political maelstrom that was forming around them changed their lives forever.

Stalin’s rule extended into their village when Nerses and his brother, Haig, were imprisoned and Haig executed. Nerses was released on condition that he leave the country. So, towards the end of WWII, the family fled and became forced laborers in different farms in the farming village of Neunkirchen (Nine Churches), Germany – allowing them to continue to function as a family. At the end of the war, they were established in a displaced persons camp in Funker Kaserne, where they formed the deep bonds of community that would be transplanted to Montebello, California.

Vartan lived his childhood and early teen years at the camp, an active member of the scouts and a stellar student – Nerses would not have it any other way. It was at this camp of Soviet refugees, living in post-Nazi Germany, that the values of sacrifice, organization, and activism were cemented in him.

Through the efforts of ANCHA and George Mardikian, the Fundukians found stability when they landed in Philadelphia, on the General Harry Taylor, in November, 1949. There, they received much support from the Tootkhsoushian and Dmbelegian families before moving to Detroit the following year.

Detroit began to feel like home. Vartan began studying at Wayne State University during the day and working at the Delta Faucet Company, where he was quickly promoted to night manager. However, as his newly married sisters decided to move to California to start their families, Vartan and his parents followed – determined always to keep the family together.

Vartan Fundukian with Armenian National Hero Missak Torlakian in Spring, 1966

They settled in Montebello and began building their lives and their community. Vartan completed his BS in Aeronautical Engineering and was hired by Rohr Aircraft in San Diego after which he settled in at North American Aviation (later Rockwell, then Boeing). His career spanned over 30 years there, earning various accolades throughout his tenure, with his expertise in orbital maneuvering and propulsion systems. He worked on every Apollo Mission, the Explorer Project, the Space Shuttle, and the International Space Station. In fact, you’ll find his name on the roster that was placed on the moon in the first successful lunar landing.

Vartan Fundukian at the ARF Regional Convention in 1967

He met Sona, a student from Alexandria, Egypt in 1960 at a picnic in Montebello. Their story blossomed as they wed in 1961 and the family grew with the birth of their three children: Katherine, Alice, and Aram.

Vartan’s professional responsibilities grew in proportion to his community involvement.

Vartan, with his DP compatriots, set to work building the infrastructure of a vibrant community. They began with the foundation for all future endeavors: a school. Mesrobian was established in 1965 and is the only one of our schools NOT to be named after a large benefactor.

This was the essence of that generation. For Vartan, it was always about the work and never about the credit.

Benefactors Vartan and Sona Fundukian (center) with members of the ARF Central Committees of Western U.S. and Artsakh, Oct. 2019

And, the work was always for the next generation. AYF Camp is the clearest example of his commitment to kids having a space to come together with youth from throughout the country to learn, nurture their patriotic Armenian spirit, and to enjoy. He served as co-director, with his best friend Boris Kirakossian, (often to the dismay of the many kids whom he caught raiding). When it was clear that a permanent home was essential, he became deeply involved in the purchase and original renovations of AYF Camp Big Pines. We see the fruit of that labor in the multi-generational relationships formed in this room, alone.

Vartan’s community work also included the founding of the Holy Cross Cathedral, the Montebello Armenian Center, and the Armenian Martyrs Monument. Whether he was forging relationships with politicians at City Hall, making lifelong friends in the process, or bringing his leadership to the ARF, Vartan looked for ways to solidify and expand the Armenian presence in and access to American governance. When the ARS Nairy Chapter’s submission of a proposed Day Care Center to the Planning Commission was almost thwarted by a fellow Armenian, Art Payan stepped in declaring “Vartan is my friend. I trust his judgment. I will be voting in favor of this proposal” thereby turning the tide in favor of the thriving center for children benefitting the Montebello community today.

Benefactors Vartan and Sona Fundukian at the opening of the Torlakian-Fundukian Youth Center in Artsakh, Oct. 2019

In thinking about ways to ensure continued financial support of these foundational endeavors, Vartan’s good friend, Abraham Arzerounian approached Vartan and Boris about the possibility of launching a Bingo enterprise. They started the first bingo operation at the Armenian Center – an operation which has expanded over time to other institutions and communities. In fact, this is why the hokejash will be at Quiet Cannon. For the “card-carrying pessimist” that he liked to call himself, Vartan was hopeful about the future of Armenians. This is also what inspired Vartan and Sona to establish the Torlakian-Fundukian Community Center in Kovsakan, Artsakh in 2019.

Vartan Fundukian

Still, what brought true joy to Vartan was his family. He would come home from work, change into his swim trunks, and dive into the pool daily. It’s like he washed off his professional persona and became “bob.” During the evening meal discussions ranged from politics to school and periodically devolved to a fit of the giggles – much to bob’s chagrin. To his nieces and nephews, he was “Keri,” or “Uncle Vartan,” or “Captain.” To his friends, he was Vartan, “Funduk,” “Monsoor” or “unger.” He had high expectations and anyone who had the privilege of knowing him tried hard to exceed them – especially his children.

In 1991, Alice married Viken Anmahouni, who quickly became an integral part of the family and a second son to Vartan. The family continued to grow with the birth of Varant in 1996 and Dvin in 1997. Vartan relished in their growth and beamed with pride in their milestones. In 2009 he gained a third son in Kathy’s husband, Rafik, who was tragically taken from us in 2015.

Vartan loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Whether it was weekends at the beach, lunch with his nephews, or Sunday night dinners, he enjoyed breaking bread and making every moment a happy hour. He took pride in how these were a strengthening of strong roots and a cementing of new multi-generational relationships. Vartan would have loved this past week.

On October 30, Vartan died peacefully surrounded by his family, holding Sona’s hand.