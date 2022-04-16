Azerbaijani forces again breached the ceasefire on Friday this time violating the line-of-contact in Artsakh’s Martakert region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with the representatives of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan, is taking measures to resolve the incident,” the statement said.

On Saturday, Artsakh authorities reported that the Azerbaijani armed forces entirely have pulled back to their initial positions near Seysulan in Artsakh’s Martakert region.

The operative-tactical situation in other parts of the line of contact remain calm, according to Artsakh InfoCenter.