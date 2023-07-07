The International Court of Justice reaffirmed its February 22 ruling, in which it ordered Azerbaijan to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

The Friday ruling was in response to Armenia’s application regarding the illegal checkpoint Azerbaijan installed at the Lachin Corridor in April.

The ICJ said that at this moment it did need to amend its February 22 ruling.

The United States, European Union and Russia have all spoken out against the blockade and urged Baku to comply with the ICJ ruling. Yet Azerbaijan’s leadership not only has not heeded those calls, it has complicated matters by escalating the blockade, leaving the Artsakh population on the brink of a humanitarian crisis, which its authorities say is part of a systematic plan to ethnically cleanse the Armenian population there.