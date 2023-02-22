The International Court of Justice on Wednesday, by a vote of 13 to 2, ruled that based on the case filed by Armenia, Azerbaijan must ensure the “unimpeded movement” on the Lachin Corridor. In a separate ruling the court unanimously rejected Azerbaijan’s appeal for a provisional measures on Armenia.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan shall, pending the final decision in the case and in accordance with its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions,” said the court.

The ICJ’s ruling on Wednesday stemmed from a request by Armenia to apply provisional measures against Azerbaijan due to its blockade of the Lachin Corridor, which began on December 12.

The ICJ panel

“The Court observes that, since 12 December 2022, the connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia via the Lachin Corridor has been disrupted. The Court notes that a number of consequences have resulted from this situation and that the impact on those affected persists to this date,” the court said in reading its decision.

“The information available to the Court indicates that the disruption on the Lachin Corridor has impeded the transfer of persons of Armenian national or ethnic origin hospitalized in Nagorno- Karabakh to medical facilities in Armenia for urgent medical care. The evidence also indicates that there have been hindrances to the importation into Nagorno-Karabakh of essential goods, causing shortages of food, medicine and other life-saving medical supplies,” added the ICJ.

“As the Court has noted previously, a prejudice can be considered as irreparable when the persons concerned are exposed to danger to health and life. The Court has further noted that restrictions on the importation and purchase of goods required for humanitarian needs, such as foodstuffs and medicines, including lifesaving medicines, treatment for chronic disease or preventive care, and medical equipment may have a serious detrimental impact on the health and lives of individuals,” the court noted.

Reading of the ICJ ruling

The ICJ also referenced the responsibilities outlined in the November 9, 2020 agreement, which compels Azerbaijan to ensure unimpeded movement along the Lachin Corridor, which is under the direct control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

“The Court notes that the Statement by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation of 9 November 2020 provides, inter alia, that the Lachin Corridor, “which will provide a connection between Nagorno- Karabakh and Armenia . . . shall remain under the control of the Russian Federation peacemaking forces”. The Statement further states that “Azerbaijan shall guarantee the security of persons, vehicles and cargo moving along the Lachin Corridor in both directions,” the ICJ affirmed.

Azerbaijan had also filed a claim against Armenia, calling on the ICJ to impose provisional measure for the alleged planting of landmines by Armenia, which Azerbaijan said endangered the lives of its citizens.

The court unanimously rejected Azerbaijan’s request.