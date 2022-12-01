Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Thursday with senior U.S. adviser of the Caucasus negotiations Philip Reeker, who is also identified as the U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

According to the prime minister’s press office, the sides discussed issues relating to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the formation of international mechanisms to promote direct talks between Stepanakert and Baku.

Views were exchanged also on the normalization of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as regional stability and security.

The sides also touched upon the cooperation and strengthening of Armenian-American strategic dialogue. The U.S.’s continuous support to the effective implementation of Armenia’s democratic reforms was emphasized.