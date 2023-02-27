Iran, once again, voiced its opposition to regional geopolitical changes, referencing the continued insistence by Azerbaijan to carve out a land corridor through Armenia to connect with Nakhichevan.

“On numerous occasions we have said that the good relations between Tehran and Yerevan are not detrimental to any country. We support the development of communication between all countries in the Caucasian region. However, as a fundamental policy we are against any geopolitical changes in the region,” the Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Geneva on Monday.

The two top diplomats met on the margins of the United Nations Human Rights Council session, with the Iranian officials there is potential for the advancement of relations between the two countries in the economy sector.

According to Armenia’s foreign ministry, Mirzoyan and Amir-Abdollahian discussed the security and stability in the region.

Mirzoyan called for the immediate end of Azerbaijan blockade of Artsakh, saying it must comply with the November 9, 2020 agreement. He emphasized the importance for Baku to adhere to last week’s ruling by the International Court of Justice, the UN’s highest judicial body, which ordered Azerbaijan to ensure “unimpeded movement” along the Lachin Corridor.

Developing and advancing relations between Armenia and Iran in the energy, transportation and other sectors was also discussed during the meeting.