Iran made its first statement since the more than week-long Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, calling for a quick resolution and urging the sides to engage in dialogue.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized that the full implementation of the terms of the trilateral statement on ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan can put an end to the disputes between the two countries,” said Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday, according to the ISNA news agency.

He said that establishing peace and stability in the region requires not allowing any unnecessary tensions, and expressed hope that the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor will be solved through dialogue and peaceful talks between the sides.

Official Baku and Tehran have seen their relations complicated especially after Azerbaijan and Turkey staged military exercises on Iran’s border last month. More visible strains, however, have appeared when Iran’s leadership, including its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned about changing of borders in the region, voicing its opposition to Baku’s overt attempts to carve out a road through Armenia to Nakhichevan, the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” scheme.