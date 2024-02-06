Official Tehran, once again, emphasized its opposition to the so-called “corridor” scheme being advanced by Baku and Ankara, who are pushing for a land route through Armenia to Nakhichevan.

Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, told a meeting of experts and journalists in Yerevan on Tuesday that while in general political terms such a “corridor” is an opportunity for advancing transportation capabilities.

“However,” he emphasized, “this is perceived completely differently.”

“Tehran has demonstrated through its actions that it will not tolerate any geopolitical changes in this region,” Sobhani said, emphasizing the Iranian government’s long-held position that any changes to the existing borders in the region would be a red line for the Islamic Republic, whose supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has conveyed this message, in no uncertain terms, to the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“The common border between Armenia and Iran has been the safest and has served as a guarantee for expanding ties and contacts between the two sides, as well as ensuring the well-being of both peoples,” said Sobhani.

“We welcome the unblocking of all roads and communications, if it happens based on the interests of countries and under their sovereignty. We support the strengthening of Armenia and the establishment of peace and stability. Therefore, only the balance of forces in our region will contribute to all of this. We are ready to provide any assistance that Armenia will need for further development,” Sobhani assured.

“Today, Iran is pursuing the most independent domestic and foreign policy, and without Tehran, not a single equation in the region can be resolved. Our country is part of the solution to the crises and problems of the region. Despite the pressure and conspiracies against Iran over the past 45 years, our country has made significant progress and, despite the sanctions imposed on us, has achieved remarkable advancements in all areas,” Sobhani emphasized.

According to the Ambassador, Iran is conducting a balanced policy with the countries of the region, with particular emphasis on its neighboring states. In particular, relations between Armenia and Iran have consistently developed since their establishment.

“The peoples of Iran and Armenia have always stood side by side amidst moments of joy and sorrow. Today, Iran supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia and, as before, is ready to leverage all its resources to develop cooperation,” the Iranian envoy said.

“If there are escalations and conflicts in our region, they have a negative impact on all the countries of the region; therefore, they should become guarantors of solving the problems with joint efforts. It is necessary to be guided by sincere motives and be consistent in establishing real peace and stable security,” Sobhani added.