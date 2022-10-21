Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the importance of Armenia’s security on Friday as he inaugurated a consulate in Kapan in Armenia’s crucial Syunik Province, which directly borders Iran.

Iran considers the security of Armenia and the region as its own security and the decision to open the consulate-general in the town of Kapan is Iran’s important expression of the millennia-old relations with the Armenian people,” Amir-Abdollahian said during the inauguration of the Iranian consulate-general in Kapan.

“Our policy,” he said “is to respect territorial integrity, as well as the internationally recognized borders.”

Amir-Abdollahian introduced Morteza Abedin Varamin as the new consul-general to Kapan and said he is a professional diplomat. He added that the staffers of the Iranian consulate-general in Kapan will have the support of the Iranian government, the Iranian embassy in Yerevan, the Armenian government, the leadership of the Province of Syunik and the town of Kapan, and the kind attitude of locals.

Morteza Abedin Varamin is Iran’s Consul-General to Kapan

The Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that through the efforts of the embassy and the consulate-general in Kapan they will try to further develop trade-economic relations.

He emphasized that the Syunik Province is one of the most important sections of the North-South corridor.

“We consider Armenia to be one of the most important countries located on the North-South highway. And we will put maximum efforts for this transit route, as well as shipments and passenger traffic to be further developed,” he added, conveying the warm greetings of the Iranian government and people.

Children in Kapan wave Iranian flags to mark the opening of the new Consulate-General

During a joint press conference on Thursday, Amir-Abollahian reiterated his government’s long-standing insistence that changes to historical borders of Armenia are unacceptable.

Abedin-Varamin, the new consul-general, also vowed that Iran will not recognize any change of borders in the region. If any country takes actions outside its borders, Iran will respond accordingly, he said.

“The high-ranking officials of Iran have clearly and repeatedly stated that both the territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of countries must be respected,” the consul-general said.

“We are saying very simply and clearly that we will not officially recognize any change in borders. We want a peaceful and stable Armenia. Our call here is a call for peace and friendship. Of course, we will take into consideration the interests of the two countries. I tell the people of Kapan once again – don’t worry, I am here in Kapan,” Consul-General Abedin Varamin said.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who along with his Iranian counterpart cut the ribbon to the new consulate compound in Kapan spoke of Yerevan’s plans to open a consulate in Tabriz, another Armenian-populated city in Iran that borders Nakhichevan.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s intention to establish a consulate-general in the Iranian city of Tabriz.

“I’d like to once again reiterate Armenia’s intention on opening a consulate general in Tabriz. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been and will continue being a key partner for Armenia,” Mirzoyan said.

He added that Armenia greatly appreciates Iran’s decision to open a consulate-general in the Syunik Province, describing it as the “backbone of the country.”