Iran reaffirmed its opposition to any border changes in the region when the country’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited Armenia on Thursday and held a press conference with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Iran will not accept changes to historical borders in the region at all, that is our red line. And we will take all steps to resist every such intention,” Amir-Abdollahian said at the press conference.

“We have common interests, opinions, and also concerns in the South Caucasus. Iran is completely against the presence of foreign representatives in the region, either on the territory of Armenia or Azerbaijan,” Amir-Abdollahian added, presumably referencing the presence of European Union observers in Armenia.

Mirzoyan said that Armenia and Iran of the same opinion that problems between countries of the region should be resolve through negotiations and constructive dialogue without the use of force.

He praised Iran for its clear position on Armenia’s territorial integrity.

Before leaving for Armenia, Amir-Abdollahian said that military exercises on Iran’s border with Nakhichevan was to show that Tehran is serious about preserving common border links with Armenia.

“Iran will not permit the blockage of its connection route with Armenia, and in order to secure that objective the Islamic Republic of Iran also launched a war game in that region,” he said in televised remarks cited by the official IRNA news agency on Wednesday.

According to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry, the key topics discussed by Mirzoyan and Amir-Abdollahian was the security situation in the region.

“We reaffirmed the imperative for the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the release and repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war illegally held in Azerbaijan, the clarification of the fate of the victims of forced disappearances and the maintenance of the ceasefire regime,” Mirzoyan said explaining that she briefed his Iranian colleague about the developments since Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia in September.

The two also discuss strengthening relations between the two countries, which are trade partners.

Amir-Abollahian’s trip coincided with the opening of an Iranian consulate in Kapan, which will serve the needs of the Iranians traveling through Armenia via Meghri in the Syunik Province.