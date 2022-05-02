Iran reasserted its opposition to any proposed “corridors” during the process of opening transportation links between Armenia and Azerbaijan, whose leaders continue to press for the creation of a so-called “Zangezur Corridor” that would connect mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan through Armenia.

The message was conveyed by Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, who met Friday with the Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan and Kapan Mayor Gevorg Parisian.

Iran’s ambassador recalled his country’s position regarding the inviolability of Armenia’s internationally recognized borders and said that all countries should respect that principle.

“Statements on corridors around communication routes are unacceptable for us, we believe that Armenia should preserve its territorial integrity,” Badakhshan Zohouri said.

The Iranian side also discussed its interests in a section of the North-South highway passing through Syunik and said that there are Iranian companies who expressed readiness to participate in the construction of that section of the road.

The ambassador added that despite close cultural ties between Iran and Armenia, economic relations between the two countries are not at a desirable level, stressing the need for efforts to accelerate that process.

However, one of the main topics of discussion was the opening of an Iranian consulate in Syunik on which an agreement was reached between Iran and Armenia nine months ago. Badakhshan Zohouri said the purpose of a consulate was to develop the bi-lateral relations in all sectors and added the consular staff will be presented to Armenia’s foreign ministry soon.

Following the meeting, a tour of potential sites for the consulate took place, with the Armenian officials welcoming Iran’s top envoy in Armenia to the region.