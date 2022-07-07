Iran once again reiterated its opposition to attempts to change the geopolitical order in the region and urged that territorial integrity and inviolability of borders must be respected.

These principles were outlined Thursday by Iran’s national security chief, Ali Shamkhani, who is visiting Yerevan and met with his Armenian counterpart Armen Grigoryan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During his meeting with Pashinyan, Shamkhani emphasized that Iran considers any attempt to change the geopolitical situation in the region unacceptable and noted that his country also supports the process of opening transit routes between Armenia and Azerbaijan through “preserving the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.”

Grigoryan reportedly briefed Shamkhani on the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He told the Iranian security that Yerevan unequivocally rejects any notion of a corridor, referring to Azerbaijan’s continued insistence on creating a land corridor through Armenia that would connect mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan—a scheme commonly referred to as the “Zangezur Corridor.”

According to a press statement from Armenia’s National Security Agency, Grigoryan also presented to Shamkhani Armenia’s approaches to ensure regional security. Shamkhani emphasized Tehran’s readiness to contribute to security issues of the South Caucasus.

Grigoryan and Shamkhani also discussed advancing economic relations between the touch countries. In this context, In the context, the development of Armenia’s Syunik Province, was emphasized, as was Iran’s Chabahar region, which immediately borders Armenia.

The two also positively assessed the two countries’ cooperation in the Meghri Free Economic Zone and the ongoing work on the North-South Highway corridor.