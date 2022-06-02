Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi held a telephone conversation, during which the Iranian leaders emphasized the need to protect the region’s geopolitical status, especially international borders.

“Protecting the geopolitics of the region, including international borders, respecting the national sovereignty of countries, and strengthening communication infrastructure between the regions is the principle of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Raisi said, reported Mehr news agency on Thursday.

“Iran supports the progress in the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” added Raisi, expressing hope that remaining issues to this end will be resolved peacefully and based on principles of international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries.

The Iranian leader also called for expanding cooperation between Iran and Armenia in the energy and transportation sector, saying that such ties will strengthen peace, stability and economic and trade prosperity in the region.

According to Mehr, Pashinyan presented a report on the implemented agreements and appreciated the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the developments in the region, describing Iran’s role in the region as important and effective.

Expressing his country’s interest in expanding economic, trade, political, and cultural cooperation with Iran, Pashinyan said that the continuing the activity of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the two countries will definitely facilitate and accelerate expansion of relations between Iran and Armenia.