President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran said Thursday that his country is ready to ensure the strategic security of the Caucasus region, keeping in mind the “red lines” that Tehran has advocated regarding its opposition to any changes in regional borders.

During the past several weeks, Iranian officials have reiterated their strong opposition to a scheme advanced by Baku — and backed by Ankara — on the creation of a land corridor through Armenia to Nakhichevan.

Tehran views this as a “red line” in its regional policy.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has welcomed the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing Iran’s readiness to ensure the strategic security of the Caucasus region given the red lines of the Islamic Republic in this regard.

Raisi made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan. The Iranian leader also warned about “outside forces” attempting to sway matters in the region under the pretext of assisting to overcome crisis, essentially referring to the West’s recent interest in Armenia.

He added that not only does the involvement of “outsiders” not yield solutions, but it brings about more severe challenges, the IRNA news agency reported.

Raisi welcomed the peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing Iran’s readiness to assist in that process.

He voiced his country’s full support for the implementation of all agreements between Tehran and Yerevan.

Armenia and Iran have signed agreements on economic cooperation in 19 different sectors during their intergovernmental commission meeting, IRNA reports.