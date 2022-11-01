President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran said that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Tehran will be a turning point for the development of relations between the two countries.

Pashinyan arrived in Tehran on Tuesday. His visit will focus on advancing trade and bi-lateral relations.

“The Caucasus region part of Iran’s history, culture and civilization, and we are very sensitive toward that region. Establishing security and peace in the region is very important for the Islamic Republic of Iran. In the negotiations with Mr. Pashinyan, we came to the conclusion that the issues and problems of the region should definitely be resolved through the leaders of the countries of the region,” said Raisi.

“Any kind of interference by foreigners in the region will create problems instead of solving the problem,” Raisi added, presumably referring to the European Union mission currently in Armenia.

It is regional cooperation that will guarantee complete and lasting peace between countries. I hope that the agreements that were reached during this visit… will contribute to the further development of our relations, and we will witness a high level of bilateral relations,” said Raisi

The Iranian leader pointed to a 43 percent increase in trade with Armenia, saying the goal for the two countries is to bump the trade to $3 billion.

“We emphasize and appreciate Iran’s firm positions in terms of ensuring regional security and stability. I told Mr. Raisi about the results of yesterday’s trilateral meeting in Sochi and shared my impressions about the agenda and current processes for establishing stability and peace in the region,” Pashinyan told reporters after meeting with Iran leader. Pashinyan was referring to a meeting he he had with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, in Sochi on Monday.

“We consider it important that our Iranian partners are informed about what is happening within the context of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and Armenia-Turkey relations, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue,” added Pashinyan.

Various meetings took place on the margins of Pashinyan’s visit to Iran.

Iranian minister of roads and urban development Rostam Ghasemi voiced readiness of Iranian firms for developing transportation between Iran and Armenia and creating a new transit corridor between Armenia and the Persian Gulf via Nordooz village in East Azerbaijan, the Mehr news agency reported.

Ghasemi made the remarks at a meeting with Armani’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, during which it was decided that Iranian companies cooperate with Armenia in the construction of tunnels, roads, and buildings.

“I particularly highlighted the participation of Iranian companies to the ongoing construction, tender processes in Armenia,” Sanosyan said in a statement on social media.

“We have discussed the issue of the construction of the Kajaran tunnel. I have also touched upon the ongoing large-scale road construction works in Armenia, which will soon allow to increase the volumes of cargo transportation coming from Iran. We have attached importance to the cooperation in the field and the activities aimed at strengthening the capacities,” Sanosyan added.

The Armenian minister also met with Iran’s Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian, with whom advancing energy projects, among them the construction of a third Iran-Armenia power station, were discussed.