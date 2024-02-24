Armenia’s foreign ministry on Saturday neither confirmed nor denied reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine will visit Armenia next month.

“I can say that we officially inform about high-level visits in proper timeframes,” foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan told Armenpress on Saturday.

Recent reports in Armenian media indicated that Zelensky is planning to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan next month, with the Armenia trip reportedly being planned for March 4.

A visit by Zelensky to Armenia undoubtedly will anger Russia, whose relations with Yerevan have been strained, especially since Armenian government officials have made overtures to Ukraine, even sending humanitarian assistance last year. That aid was accompanied to Ukraine by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife, Anna Hakobyan.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Pashinyan said Armenia is not an ally of Russia when it came to the Ukraine war. He repeated the same comment this week in an interview with France 24.

Pashinyan spoke to Zelensky last fall on the margins of a European Union summit in Granada, Spain.