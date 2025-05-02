Joe Simitian

BY SHAHE YENI-KOMSHIAN

The Silicon Valley Armenian community on April 26 gathered in strength and unity for a deeply moving April 24 commemoration. The event, attended by a distinguished group of elected officials, featured a compelling keynote address that challenged the audience with bold ideas and clear policy directives and explored the common ground between U.S. policies and Armenian advocacy issues.

Among those present was Joe Simitian, who after 41 years of dedicated service, recently retired from public life. While the evening’s focus remained on the commemoration, it also provided an opportunity to acknowledge Simitian’s dedicated leadership and his commitment to the Armenian community—a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

A longtime Bay Area leader, Simitian has cultivated strong ties with the Northern California Armenian community, particularly in Santa Clara County. For decades, St. Andrew Armenian Church and the Armenian National Committee of America Northern California have collaborated with him on key Armenian-related initiatives, including advocacy for genocide recognition and support for Armenia and Artsakh.

Throughout his career, Simitian has been a steadfast champion of Armenian American issues. He has consistently advocated for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, promoted education about Armenian history, and rallied both local and statewide support for Armenia and Artsakh. Following a visit to Artsakh as a California State Senator, Simitian was banned from Azerbaijan for his outspoken defense of Armenian rights. His three visits to Armenia further reflect his deep personal connection to the community—and his pride in his Armenian heritage.

At the April 24 commemoration, Simitian spoke with characteristic eloquence. Reflecting on the impact of the genocide.

“The tragedy of the genocide must not only be viewed through the lens of grievance and ideology, but also through the lens of irony,” Simitian said. “How ironic it is that I would not be standing here before you today but for the currents of history unleashed by the genocide.”

“My grandparents fled the violence, came to this country, and built a life for themselves and their family. So, it is not just a great tragedy, but an extraordinary irony that the genocide is part of my personal history,” he added.

Simitian then expressed his gratitude toward the community that had stood beside him throughout his decades of public service.

“Thank you to all of you who have been part of my 41 years of public service. Whenever I stood to make the case for our cause—for genocide proclamations in Sacramento—I always knew I was not standing alone. I had St. Andrew Church and Homenetmen by my side, making us proud.”

“I also want to thank all the elected officials present today for their time and effort. When denialists claim they do not hear us or neglect the truth, having elected officials here makes us visible, seen, and heard. Together, we not only honor and commemorate, but also make a commitment to ensure we are seen and heard,” he concluded with a powerful call to action.

Simitian’s remarks underscored not just the importance of remembrance, but also the essential role of civic engagement in preserving historical truth and securing justice for future generations.

This event follows a March 30 event, where the City of Palo Alto celebrated Simitian’s remarkable legacy as a champion of public service. The event brought together a distinguished gathering, including former Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, California Assemblymember Mark Berman, Mayor Ed Lauing, Palo Alto City Council members, dignitaries from across Santa Clara County, and numerous former officials. The evening’s theme was unmistakable: Simitian’s contributions to public service are profoundly impactful. He stands as a true exemplar of integrity in politics.

Saren (Suren) Joseph Simitian was born on February 1, 1953, in Hackensack, New Jersey. His distinguished career in public service spans more than four decades and reflects a lifelong commitment to thoughtful, principled governance. His educational background includes degrees from Colorado College (B.A. in Political Science), Stanford University (M.A. in International Policy Studies), and the University of California, Berkeley (Law Degree and Master of City Planning). These academic achievements laid a strong foundation for his service in both local and state government.

His political career began with service on the Palo Alto School Board (1983–1991), where he served as President. He then joined the Palo Alto City Council (1992–1996), including a term as Mayor, before representing District 5 on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors (1996–2000; 2013–2024). At the state level, Simitian served in the California State Assembly (2000–2004) and the California State Senate (2004–2012), where he represented the 11th Senate District.

Throughout his time in public office, Simitian was known for championing environmental protection, education reform, and public safety initiatives. One of his most notable legislative achievements is California’s landmark hands-free cell phone law, a pioneering effort to improve road safety.

Beyond the borders of California, Simitian has engaged in international democracy and humanitarian efforts, including election observation in El Salvador and Bosnia and refugee relief work in Albania and Kosovo. His commitment to service has been recognized with numerous accolades, including being named one of the “Most Effective” legislators by Capitol Weekly.

Simitian’s career stands as a testament to unwavering dedication to the community, justice, and governance rooted in thoughtfulness and integrity. Armenian Americans, and many others, deeply appreciate his steadfast friendship, principled leadership, and enduring contributions to public life.

The event honoring Simitian in Palo Alto celebrated a lifetime of service, justice, and principled leadership. As the Silicon Valley Armenian community gathered to commemorate a painful history, they also acknowledged a public servant whose legacy is defined by a profound sense of duty—to his heritage, his constituents, and the greater good.

At a time when historical memory is often contested, Simitian has consistently amplified the truth of the Armenian Genocide, advocated for Artsakh, and called for a broader public understanding of Armenian history. His presence and remarks at the April 24 commemoration were a powerful reminder: Leadership is not just about policy—it is about preserving dignity, honoring heritage, and giving voice to those who refuse to be forgotten.

This back-to-back recognition—both civic and cultural—underscores the depth of Simitian’s impact. It celebrates not only his achievements in government but also his lifelong bond with the Armenian American community and his steadfast commitment to truth, remembrance, and justice.