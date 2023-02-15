PASADENA – John Harabedian launched his campaign for California’s 25th Senate District last week, announcing that he has raised more than $100,000 over the course of his first two days in the race.

“The outpouring of support I have received since our announcement on Monday has been humbling. Our fundraising success reflects the early support our campaign is earning from individuals throughout Los Angeles County. Thanks to donations of all amounts – I am confident we will have the resources needed to run a sophisticated and effective campaign. I look forward to continuing this momentum as we head toward the primary election,” Harabedian said.

Harabedian is an attorney, businessman, former City Councilmember and Mayor, California State Commissioner, and father of three.

He was born and raised in Sierra Madre, in the heart of the 25th State Senate District. He was elected to the Sierra Madre City Council in 2012, re-elected in 2016, and twice served as Mayor. Harabedian led efforts in Sierra Madre and the region to protect the environment, conserve natural resources, reduce homelessness, and improve municipal services. He spearheaded a groundbreaking solar energy project that now serves Sierra Madre residents, and served as a founding board member of the Clean Power Alliance.

Professionally, Harabedian has worked as a prosecutor at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, and as an attorney at Latham & Watkins, Stanford’s Immigrants’ Rights Clinic, and the Equality Pro Bono Project. As a CORO Fellow, John worked with AFSCME District Council 36 and as a Policy Analyst for Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa’s office. He currently

works at Omni Bridgeway, using his experience both as an attorney and businessman. He also currently serves as a Regional Vice Chair of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, as a member of the California Department of Consumer Affairs Acupuncture Board, and as a board member of the Immigration Resource Center of San Gabriel Valley. The Los Angeles County Democratic Party recognized John as Assembly District 41’s “Democrat of the Year” in 2020.

A graduate of Loyola High School, Harabedian earned his bachelor’s degree at Yale University, master’s degree in comparative social policy from Oxford University, and law degree from Stanford University.

He lives in Pasadena with his wife, Young-Gi, and their three children.