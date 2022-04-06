Journey at Pechanga hosted Character Media’s 15th Annual Pro-am Golf Tournament on April 4 and 5. This marked the 9th year the championship course set amid the Temecula rolling hills hosts the tournament as the official sponsor. Journey at Pechanga is Pechanga Resort Casino’s premiere championship golf course, already well known among many Asian golfers.

This year, the tournament teed off with 30 talented LPGA golfers and VIP guests under Pechanga’s continued health and safety protocols. All attendees including the players and guests were given a rapid test upon check-in.

CM 2022 Pro-Am featured many outstanding LPGA professional golfers including Megan Khang, Angel Yin, Na Rin An, Alison Lee, Chella Choi, and Mi Hyang Lee.

Megan Khang is a Laotian American professional golfer and boasts total $3.17M career earning. Currently ranked 36th in the Rolex Rankings, Megan won her first LPGA Tour tournament in 2016 at the age of 14.

1 of 7 - + 1. Emcee Charlene Shen 2. Suu-Chia Cheng 3. Alison Lee 4. Angel Yin and Suu-Chia Cheng 5. Media interview with Brianna Do 6. Media interview with Tisha Alyn Abrea 7. Media interview with Winner Suu-Chia Cheng

Angel Yin, Rolex Ranking 103, started playing golf at the age of six and became the youngest to play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur when she was 12.

Alison Lee joined the LPGA Tour in 2015 as a super rookie. She ranks 85th in the Rolex Rankings and has recorded $1.75M total earnings so far.

Na Rin An was one of the most anticipated rookies of the year. A two-time winner on the LPGA Tour of Korea, An is making her U.S. Women’s Open debut this year. She currently ranks 56th in the Rolex Rankings.

Chella Choi, Rolex Ranking 115, had recorded a season best T17 result at the Cambia Portland Classic. She is also one of 12 players to record an ace on Tour in 2020. She has, by far, the highest career earnings of $6.23M among all other participating players.

1 of 10 - + 1. Scenes from Character Media’s 15th Annual Pro-am Golf Tournament at Journey Pechanga 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.

The following LPGA superstars also joined the game: Annie Park, Kelly Tan, Robynn Ree, Jennifer Chang, Jillian Hollis, Yae Eun Hong, Sarah Jane Smith, Mo Martin, Jiwon Jeon, Roberta Liti, Sydnee Michaels, Brianna Do, Vicky Hurst, Ilhee Lee, Greta Voelker, Rebecca Lee-Bentham, Tisha Alyn Abrea, Kaley In, Julie Aime, Kum Kang Park, Gabriella Then, Amy Lee, Suu-Chia Cheng, and Hanule Sky Seo. This elite group of 30 pro golfers challenged each other on the stimulating and demanding course, along with their fans and golf partners.

Through the tournament, tee sponsors got to swing their clubs alongside these talented golf athletes. Sponsors were able to find out which LPGA Pro golfers they would be playing the night before the tournament. The tournament began at 10 a.m. on April 5, following a brief press conference for the players. Players competed in an 18-hole scramble tournament and the team with the lowest score won the coveted CM Pro-Am Cup. The maximum score allowed was bogey.

Journey at Pechanga championship golf course, one of the many high-end amenities at Pechanga Resort Casino, is consistently rated among the top public courses in California. When golfers partner their rounds with a luxury stay at the adjacent resort, the value of the experience rises. Please see Pechanga.com or call the resort ahead of a visit to ensure you have the most up to date health and safety protocols.