The Justice Department on Thursday defended President Biden’s right to waive Section 907 and continue shipping U.S. arms and military aid to Azerbaijan, the Armenian National Committee of America reported.

In a 19-page response to a temporary restraining order filed by California-based attorney Harry Kaladjian.

On April 30 Kaladjian requested for a temporary restraining order was filed against President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which would block the waiver of Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan.

In the legal action, Kaladjian called for enjoining the Biden Administration from certifying the Section 907 waiver “until such time as the Government of the United States properly reports on the effects of any waiver of Section 907 pursuant to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), and until the Government of Azerbaijan ceases all forms of Armenophobia.”

Kaladjian fired back at the flawed Justice Department defense of Section 907 waiver authority by filing an 11-page brief detailing how the President’s failure to enforce this law “supports Armenophonia,” and subjects Armenian Americans to “discrimination and marginalization.”

The matter remains before U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Eastern Division.