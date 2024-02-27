BY KARINE CODILIAN

The Orange County Armenian Center was packed on Sunday afternoon. Several community organizations partnered to organize a book talk event featuring Dr. Katia Tavitian Karageuzian, author of “Forbidden Homeland, Story of a Diasporan.”

“I am very humbled by the warm reception of the Orange County Armenian community,” said Dr. Tavitian Karageuzian. “As Judge Apkarian said: ‘This is the story of all of us.’ Keeping memories alive is very important for the identity preservation of a people in exile. As Armenians, we should never let go of our truths to appease others. A nation that does not uphold its history jeopardizes its very existence.” Using personal accounts of diaspora, author Katia Tavitian Karageuzian delves into her cultural past to start solving mysteries about her family history with a focus on the Armenian Genocide and the ongoing Karabakh conflict. The story unlocks a discovery that led to a decades-long search to reveal the extensive history of American involvement in the destiny of her homeland and a buried record of those living with generational trauma.

Ari Guiragos Minassian School principal, Ani Sarkissian, offered opening remarks and welcomed the attendees.

1. Dr. Katia Tavitian Karageuzian with former AGM School and ARS "Sevan" Chapter Saturday school students, Karine Codilian, Gregory Codilian, and Gregory Mikhanjian, who read excerpts from the author's book 2. Judge Gassia Apkarian (left) with Dr. Katia Tavitian Karageuzian 3. Dr. Katia Tavitian Karageuzian with Rev. Fr. Karekin Bedourian, pastor of Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church 4. A scene from the book talk event

Special guest speaker, Judge Gassia Apkarian, co-founder of The Center for Truth and Justice gave her remarks on the book. She emphasized how this book tells each and every one of our stories, and how “Forbidden Homeland, Story of a Diasporan” can be used as historical documentation.

Dr. Tavitian Karageuzian gave an informative presentation about Armenia’s history starting from before the genocide and an explanation of events that have led us to our current state of affairs. She encourages us all to mobilize and work towards what is rightfully ours.

AYF members and former AGM School and ARS “Sevan” Chapter Saturday school students, Karine Codilian, Gregory Codilian, and Gregory Mikhanjian read selected excerpts from the book that gave the audience a glimpse into the colorful world described in the book.

Hamazakayin OC “Siamanto” Chapter representative, and former AGM principal, Kohar Zaher thanked all the community organizations for their collective efforts in bringing this event to fruition: Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, ARF “Armen Karo” Gomideh, A.G. Minassian Armenian School, Hamazkayin “Siamanto” Chapter, and ARS “Sevan” Chapter.

Rev. Fr. Karekin Bedourian, pastor of Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, gave the closing remarks and ended the event with a prayer.

“Forbidden Homeland, Story of a Diasporan” is available for purchase online and in select Barnes & Nobles bookstores.