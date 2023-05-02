Katia Tavitian Karageuzian’s “Forbidden Homeland, Story of a Diasporan” book signing event flyer

Following two successful book events, Katia Tavitian Karageuzian’s “Forbidden Homeland, Story of a Diasporan” is gearing up for an in-person book signing event, followed by a Q&A with the author, at the largest American bookstore chain, Barnes & Noble.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region Education committee organized a Kinetzon in late January 2023 to officially launch the book. In April 2023, a book presentation event was organized by the Genocide Commemoration Committee of San Fernando West.

In early spring, the book won a Literary Titan Gold book award, and it came in 3rd place at the Spring 2023 BookFest awards in the World Politics/Human Rights Movements category. The memoir is gaining praise for its written style, vivid worlds, complex characters, and original storyline.

“The Literary Titan Gold Award is bestowed on books that we found to be perfect in their delivery of original content, utilizing fresh themes to convey innovative ideas, and deftly uses of elegant prose to transform words into expertly written literature,” noted Literary Titan, an organization of professional editors, writers, and professors.

“Forbidden Homeland” weaves the author’s personal journey of discovering her family’s story with the principal turning points of the Armenian cause, along the way uncovering the many surprising ways America has been, and continues to be, involved in the Armenian destiny. The unexpected events that launched the book’s journey took place in Southern California after Karageuzian and her family immigrated from Lebanon in 1984.

While exposing the many entangled layers of the Armenian diasporan story, the book also highlights the many shared experiences and challenges of immigrants in the United States. The Literary Titan describes it as “thought-provoking… a true five-star read.”

The book signing event will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Barnes and Noble in Burbank, located at 731 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank, CA 91502). There will be a Q&A session and book signing.