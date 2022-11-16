Representative Karen Bass, who was endorsed last month by the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region, on Wednesday evening emerged as the winner of the Los Angeles mayoral race, after more than a week of ballot counting placed her clearly in the lead against her opponent, real estate developer Rick Caruso.

Bass will become the first woman, and the second Black Angelino, to lead the country’s second largest city in its 241-year history. The announcement of her win was made based on an Associated Press projection.

Since 2013, Bass has represented California’s 37th District in Congress. Prior to that she was a member of the California State Assembly, where she ascended to the legislature’s speakership.

After conducting an extensive review of the candidacy of both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, the two accomplished candidates in the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral General Election, the ANCA-Western Region and its local chapters in Hollywood, the San Fernando Valley and Crescenta Valley decided to endorse Bass for mayor based largely on her long-standing relationship with the organization and her consistent support for issues of importance to the Armenian-American community.

“Los Angeles is home to the second largest Armenian American population in the world, next to Amenia itself, and I am honored to have the support of the Armenian National Committee,” Bass said at the time of her endorsement.

“The Armenian community deserves a Mayor who will prioritize issues that are often overlooked. For the past few decades, I have worked to hold Azerbaijan accountable and support the people of Artsakh. I have fought to combat anti-Armenian hate, and ensured that I have Armenian representation in senior staff roles in my elected offices. The work that ANCA-Western Region does is incredibly important in fighting for the best interests of the Armenian community and as Mayor, I vow to continue to help in that fight,” she added.

ANCA-WR Board and staff meet with Rep. Karen Bass in October, before announcing her endorsement

“For nearly two decades, Rep. Bass has been a staunch supporter of Armenian issues first in Sacramento and then in Washington DC. She has been a true friend of the Armenian-American community in California throughout her political career and will certainly continue her ongoing support for our issues as Mayor,” said ANCA-WR chair Nora Hovsepian when the organization announced its endorsement last month.

During the past decade of her service in Congress, Representative Bass has consistently received high grades including A- or A on the report cards issued by ANCA, which tracks the performance of every incumbent Senator and Representative across a broad array of pro-Armenian legislative metrics at the federal level.

Most recently, following Azerbaijan’s attacks against the Armenians of the Republic of Artsakh and invasion and occupation of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, Representative Bass co-sponsored H.Res.1351 and said: “Proud to stand with my colleague Congressman Adam Schiff in cosponsoring his resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s unprovoked military attacks on Armenia and Artsakh and calling on the Biden administration to immediately withhold further assistance to Azerbaijan.”

“At a moment in history when the very existence of the Armenian nation hangs in the balance as the threat of another Armenian Genocide or Ethnic Cleansing looms upon us, ANCA-Western Region firmly stands to advance the moral imperatives of the Armenian-American community, irrespective of party (Democrat, Republican, Independent) politics,” the ANCA-Western Region said when announcing the Bass endorsement.

“ANCA-Western Region endorses candidates that protect the Armenian-American community’s socio-economic, political and human rights, who have the courage to stand up for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia and acknowledge the independence of the Republic of Artsakh through its own legal right to self-determination,” the organization added.