The Kessab Educational Association of Los Angeles on January 14 celebrated a spectacular New Year event commemorating the 64th edition of their esteemed annual yearbook. This event was a celebration of achievements, milestones, and the vibrant community spirit that defines Kessab and it’s diasporan community in US, Canada and Australia.



As part of the festivities, the KEA was honored to recognize and express their deepest gratitude to Dr. George Apelian for his outstanding contributions to the Kessab community. Dr. Apelian’s unwavering commitment and dedication have left an indelible mark, enriching the lives of many.



The event was a memorable afternoon filled with camaraderie and cultural appreciation that has shaped the Kessab diasporan community over the years.

A scene from the the Kessab Educational Association’s New Year event

The 63rd edition of their annual yearbook, published in January 2023, honored Dr. Haig Manjikian for his continued support and effort for Kessab and the Kessab community. Both events are a testament to the unbroken golden chain of Kessabstsis and the diasporan Kessab community coming together to continue their traditions.

