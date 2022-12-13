Kevork Karajerjian

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Tonoyan, the Prelacy Religious and Executive Councils would like to announce the passing Kevork Karajerjian on November 29, 2022.

During the course of his life, Mr. Karajerjian has had a commendable record of service in the Armenian community and the Armenian Church. As a patriot and the devout parishioner, he has devoted his talent and expertise, playing a particularly significant role in the improvement and construction of structure in the Armenian community from Aleppo to Lebanon to the United States. Of particular note are his concept and design for the buildings at the entrance of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, the magnificent monastery, the upper level of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral, the Zarehian Mausoleum, as well as the complex’s residential buildings, the nursing home and other structures.

For his stellar successes and achievements, he has received letters of blessing from Catholicoi and Prelates, the Ellis Island Order of Honor as well as numerous awards within by officials and community organizations. In November 2004, Mr. Karajerjian was also awarded the “Knight of Cilicia” Order of the Catholicosate of Cilicia by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I.

On this sad occasion, the Prelacy family extends its condolences to Mr. Karajerjian’s wife, Satenig; his children, Ara, Maria and Apo and their families and grandchildren; as well as his relatives and friends.

May his memory be blessed.