High School and college students are invited to participate in an essay contest as part of the 107th Anniversary Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide that will be held in New York City’s Times Square. The event will be held at 43rd St & Broadway on Sunday, April 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. The essay contest is sponsored by Knights and Daughters of Vartan, an international Armenian fraternal organization headquartered in the U.S.

On April 24, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden affirmed the Armenian Genocide after decades-long efforts by the Armenian people. Now that U.S. recognition has been achieved by both Congress and the U.S President, what next steps can be taken regarding the Armenian Genocide in terms of education, awareness, global recognition, and accountability?

Please write a 700 to 1,000-word essay elaborating on the above question incorporating your original words and thoughts. Your essay will be judged on its originality, clarity, historical accuracy and understanding of the essay contest theme.

As a resource, you’re welcome to reference the USC Shoah Foundation’s website, which offers a selection of Armenian Genocide survivor testimonials that sheds light on the first genocide of the 20th century. These stories are meant to be shared and understood, while helping us remember the past, but also focusing on our future advocacy goals as a community regarding the Armenian Genocide

The deadline to apply is Sunday, April 10. Please email submissions to apri24nyc@gmail.com.

The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners chosen by the judges will be awarded $300, $200 and $100 respectively and announced at Times Square and in the media.

Founded in 1985 by the late Sam Azadian, a former Brooklyn, New York resident, who lost four siblings during the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide Commemoration at Times Square has honored the more than 1.5 million Armenian lives lost during the horrific events of 1915. This internationally recognized annual event, that is free and open to the public, draws thousands of Armenians and non-Armenian participants to commemorate the solemn occasion.

The event features speeches and tributes delivered by prominent political figures and civic leaders, officials of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, representatives of major Armenian American organizations, and distinguished scholars and educators as well as high-ranking Armenian and non-Armenian clergy.