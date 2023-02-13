The Knights and Daughters of Vartan are holding their annual writing and visual arts contest in conjunction with the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and its subsequent commemoration in Times Square, New York, on Sunday, April 23. High school students (grades 9 through 12) are invited to participate in a writing and visual arts contest to enhance awareness of the Armenian Genocide.

All submissions should be received by Monday, April 10, and winners will be announced publicly in Times Square on Sunday, April 23, and to mainstream and Armenian media on Monday, April 24.

“The Knights and Daughters of Vartan are once again pleased to sponsor the writing and visual arts contest for high school students, who can use their voices and creativity to spread awareness about the Armenian Genocide as we commemorate the 108th anniversary of this dark chapter in Armenian history,” said Times Square Co-Chairs Haig Gulian and Christopher Artun. “The contest’s theme allows students to learn more about survivor testimonies and to find deeper meaning and inspiration behind their words and resilience.”

All submissions must be emailed to april24nyc@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

Prizes:

First place: $300

Second place: $200

Third place: $100

Prompt: Survivor testimonies bring to life the tragic circumstances Armenian Genocide survivors endured to escape the first genocide of the 20th century, that took place from 1915 to 1923, and saw the murders of 1.5 million Armenians. Although the Turkish government continues to deny the Armenian Genocide ever occurred, scores of witness testimonies prove otherwise. The USC Shoah Foundation’s Visual History Archive collection contains over 600 interviews relating to the Armenian Genocide. Please select one testimony and describe through writing or an art form of your choice how an Armenian Genocide survivor’s experience can serve as an inspiration to make meaningful change in today’s society.



Writing requirements:

Essay must respond to the essay prompt and include the name of the survivor whose testimony is cited.

Responses must be between 750-1000 words typed in Times New Roman 12-point font and double-spaced.

Please include the applicant’s first and last name at the top of each page along with contact information.

Accepted file formats include.doc, .docx, .pdf

Please note your essay will be judged on its originality, clarity, historical accuracy and understanding of the essay contest theme.

Visual arts requirements:

Each entry submitted should have an accompanying statement (up to 250 words) from the artist describing the piece.

Submissions can include various artistic mediums, including watercolor, charcoal, pencil, pastel, chalk, oils, or acrylics, as well as photography or computer-generated images.

Submissions can include photographs of the artwork.

All submissions must be the sole creation of the student artist.

The 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will take place in the world-renowned Times Square, New York, on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm, in an event hosted by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan. Thousands of people from around the country will come together in unity to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide, secure global recognition, and champion human rights.

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America, Tekeyan Cultural Association, Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Armenian Bar Association, and the Armenian Missionary Association of America; participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church, Prelacy of the Armenian Church, Armenian Presbyterian Church, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Homenetmen Scouts of NY & NJ, Armenian Youth Federation, and several national Armenian youth organizations.

Founded in 1985 by the late Sam Azadian, a former Brooklyn, New York resident, who lost four siblings during the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide Commemoration at Times Square has honored the 1.5+ million Armenian lives lost during the horrific events of the 1915 Genocide of the Armenians by the Young Turk Government of the Ottoman Empire. This internationally-recognized annual event draws thousands of Armenians and non-Armenian participants to commemorate the solemn occasion. The event features speeches and tributes delivered by prominent political figures and civic leaders, officials of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, representatives of major Armenian-American organizations, and distinguished scholars and educators as well as high-ranking Armenian and non-Armenian clergy.