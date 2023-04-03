Knights and Daughters of Vartan Armenian Genocide commemoration flyer

NEW YORK—The Knights and Daughters of Vartan will commemorate the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Times Square, New York. The event, set for Sunday, April 23 at 1:30 p.m., will feature headline speakers David L. Phillips, Director of the Program on Peace-Building and Rights at Columbia University’s Institute for the Study of Human Rights and founder of the Artsakh Atrocities Project and Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh to the U.S. Philips will be presented with the Knights and Daughters of Vartan Humanitarian Award during the commemorative event.

Hosted by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, the impactful event, now in its 39th year, will feature remarks by elected officials and a musical interlude by Huyser Ensemble, accompanied by the Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School and the Brooklyn Armenian School.

In conjunction with the Times Square Commemoration, the Knights and Daughters of Vartan will sponsor its annual global student essay contest that gives Armenian youth the opportunity to express their voices and concerns regarding genocide awareness and human rights. Winners will be announced at the Commemoration and selections from each essay will be read.

The momentous Armenian Genocide Commemoration will reinforce the memory of the first genocide of the 20th century that claimed the lives of 1.5 million Armenian martyrs by the Young Turk Party of the Ottoman Empire. Thanks to the overwheming support by Members of Congress, both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate unequivocally stated U.S. affirmation of the Armenian Genocide in 2019, preceding President Joe Biden’s acknowledgement on April 24, 2021.

The Armenian Diaspora will continue its vigorous efforts to remember, to honor, and to educate the world about this devastating chapter in world history that continues to be denied today by the Turkish government, and will not rest until Turkey recognizes the Armenian Genocide.

“As the next generation of Armenian Americans, we strive to continue bringing awareness to the Armenian Genocide here in the U.S., while ensuring the strength and vitality of the Armenian people,” said Co-Chairs Haig Gulian and Christopher Artun. “We appreciate the ongoing support from our diasporan communities to hold our annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration year after year in such an influential location as Times Square, in New York City. We look forward to gathering together once again to honor our ancestors and utilize our collective efforts towards global recognition.”

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America, Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Tekeyan Cultural Association, Armenian National Council of America, Armenian Bar Association, and the Armenian Missionary Association of America; participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church, Prelacy of the Armenian Church, Armenian Presbyterian Church, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Network of Greater New York, Homenetmen Scouts of NY & NJ, Armenian Youth Federation, and national Armenian youth organizations.

The Armenian Radio Hour of New Jersey and Knights of Vartan will livestream the event.

Founded in 1985 by the late Sam Azadian, a former Brooklyn, New York resident, who lost four siblings during the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide Commemoration at Times Square has honored the 1.5+ million Armenian lives lost during the horrific events of the 1915 Genocide of the Armenians by the Young Turk Government of the Ottoman Empire. This internationally-recognized annual event, that is free and open to the public, draws thousands of Armenians and non-Armenian participants to commemorate the solemn occasion. The event features speeches and tributes delivered by prominent political figures and civic leaders, officials of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, representatives of major Armenian-American organizations, and distinguished scholars and educators as well as high-ranking Armenian and non- Armenian clergy.