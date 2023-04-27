Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian was honored with the Pontifical Encyclical of His Holiness Karekin II and the prestigious St. Nerses Shnorhali Medal on Thursday, April 13 in recognition of his steadfast support of the mission of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, which has catered to the religious and spiritual needs of the Armenian-American population in the Western United States for over 95 years.

Dozens of Diocesan benefactors, St. Leon (Ghevontiants) Armenian Cathedral Godfathers, and representatives of Armenian organizations were in attendance at the reception.

1 of 3 - + 1. Scenes from an event honoring L.A. City Council President Paul Krekorian with the Pontifical Encyclical of His Holiness Karekin II and the prestigious St. Nerses Shnorhali Medal 2. 3.

Welcoming remarks were delivered by Diocesan Council Chairman Derik Ghookarian. In his remarks the Diocesan Primate reflected on the years of committed service Paul Krekorian rendered to the Armenian-American community and the City of Los Angeles as a whole.

The Diocesan Primate also read the Pontifical Encyclical of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch after which the St. Nerses Shnorhali was bestowed upon Krekorian.

Words of gratitude were expressed by LA City Council President Krekorian to the Catholicos of All Armenians for the high honor and to Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian for his leadership in the community.