Paul Krekorian was re-elected Tuesday as president of the Los Angeles City Council, as the new City Council convened for the first time and welcomed new members who were elected during the November 8 elections.

After a vote of 13-0, Krekorian will continue to lead the L.A. City Council during a turbulent time as the city and its political officials are continuing to reel from the leak of a recording in which three members of the City Council, including the former president Nury Martinez, were heard making racist comments about fellow colleagues and other community leaders.

Martinez resigned her post after the recording was publicized and Krekorian was elected in October to fill her position.

Gil Cedillo, who was also captured on the recording, lost his bid for re-election during the June primary. Kevin de Leon, who was also part of the leaked conversation, remains a city council member with two years left to his term. The City Council censured him and calls for his resignation have grown over the course of the months. However, he remains adamant and has said he will not resign.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region welcomed Krekorian’s re-election as Council President.

“The ANCA-WR is proud to congratulate Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian for his re-election to the position of Council President under the newly-elected Council. Council President Krekorian will undoubtedly be instrumental in advancing issues of great concern to the Armenian-American community of Los Angeles, and we are proud to support his tireless service,” said the organization in a social media post on Tuesday.