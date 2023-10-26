The Kremlin on Monday demanded information about what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meant when he told The Wall Street Journal about “the need to diversify relations in the security sector.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov that Moscow was not inclined to accept The Wall Street Journal as a source.

In the interview with The Wall Street Journal, Pashinyan had said that Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions and CSTO’s inaction “in fact, led us to a decision that we need to diversify our relations in the security sector.”

“We still need to understand what Mr. Pashinyan was talking about. And of course, we expect to receive all the information on this account in the conversation with our Armenian allies. And of course, it is not appropriate for Russia and Armenia to communicate through newspapers, especially The Wall Street Journal. Therefore, we will continue the conversation, the dialogue with our Armenian friends, and we will continue to do so; we have a very broad agenda,” Peskov noted.

The Kremlin official was referencing an interview published on Wednesday by the American newspaper, in which Pashinyan again blamed Russia for failing to protect Artsakh Armenians against Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing and not honoring its security obligations.

Peskov added that Russia continues its efforts, “attempts to help Baku and Yerevan to reach, nonetheless, the signing of a peace treaty.”

“This is necessary for the stabilization of the situation in the region and the emergence of a more positive standard of living,” concluded the Russian presidential press secretary.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also commented on the interview saying that Pashinyan was trapped into repeating the words that The Wall Street Journal put in his mouth.