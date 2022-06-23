President Joe Biden nominated Kristina A. Kvien for the position of United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia, the White House reported in a release on Thursday.

Kvien arrived at the U.S. Embassy Kyiv in May 2019. From 2016 to April 2019, she served as Acting DCM/Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs at U.S. Embassy Paris.

Previously, Kvien served as Acting DCM and Economic Counselor at U.S. Embassy Bangkok, Thailand; Economic Counselor at U.S. Embassy London; and Director for European Union, Ukraine, and Belarus Affairs at the National Security Council in the Executive Office of the President. Kristina has also served at U.S. Embassy Moscow, Russia; the U.S. Mission to the European Union in Brussels, Belgium; and the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines. At the Department of State in Washington, DC, Kristina worked on European Union issues and on bilateral relations with Slovenia.

On a related diplomatic matter. the U.S. Ambassadors to Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan Lynne Tracy, Kelly Degnan and Lee Litzenberger discussed U.S. policies and programs in the three states, the message distributed on the page of the U.S. Embassy in Armenia on Facebook reads.

At the U.S. Ambassadors Conference in Washington, the three ambassadors exchanged views around U.S. policies, programs in Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and their coordination.

They underscored the U.S.’s commitment to strengthening engagement, supporting independence and promoting a safer, more stable and prosperous future for the people of the region.