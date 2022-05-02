Dr. Arsine Oshagan

The Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School is saddened to learn of the passing of their beloved former principal, Dr. Arsine Oshagan who was KZV’s principal from 1984 to 1988.

During her tenure, KZV hosted both Vehapars – His Holiness Karekin I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, and His Holiness Vazken I, Catholicos of All Armenians. Each pontifical visit blessed KZV in a special way. During her last year, in 1988, five fine young people became the School’s first Eighth Grade graduates, fulfilling a community’s dream.

The KZV Administration, teachers, Alumni Association, School Board, and PTA, extend their sincerest sympathies to her family.



Dr. Arsine Oshagan, 80, esteemed educator, management consultant, and Armenian community leader passed away on April 28, 2022, after valiantly facing an experience with cancer.



Dr. Oshagan, a resident of Radnor PA, was a prominent force in the Philadelphia Armenian community who engaged in organizations and efforts at the local, national, and international levels. Her life was dedicated to enhancing the educational and cultural heritage of Armenians around the globe. She and her late husband, Dr. Vahe Oshagan traveled the world supporting cultural, literary, religious, and nationalistic endeavors.

KZV School staff in the 1980’s

Dr. Oshagan directed academic programs in three Armenian schools, including the Arshag and Sophie Galstaun School of Hamazkayin (Sydney, Australia), Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School (San Francisco CA), and Armenian Sisters Academy (Radnor PA). She recently completed a twenty-one-year career in business management consulting with Gap International (Delaware County PA) where she was appointed as a Vice-President, specializing in research and development, and promoting business and individual transformation.



Dr. Oshagan received her education in the field of mathematics at Mount Holyoke College (A.B. with distinction and with honor), University of California, Los Angeles (M.A.), and University of Connecticut (Ph.D.). Her honors include Phi Beta Kappa and Pi Mu Epsilon (mathematics). During her student years, she spent a year learning Armenian at the Palandjian Jemaran of Hamazkayin (Beirut).



Born Arsine Rustigian on April 1, 1942, to Jacob and Stella Sachaklian Rustigian, she was raised in Hartford CT where she was a member and Sunday School Director of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church and a graduate of the Loomis Chaffee School.



She leaves a brother Lt Col George Rustigian (USAF-Ret) and his wife Barbara, a sister Jackie Rustigian, and their families, Dale and Crystal Rustigian, and children, Michael Rustigian, and Loriann Rustigian and child.



Through her marriage to Dr. Vahe Oshagan, she leaves two stepsons, Dr. Hayg Oshagan and wife Georgi-ann, and Ara Oshagan and wife Anahid, and their families, Alidz and Philip Nigon and children, Ashod Oshagan, Sebouh Oshagan, Adom Oshagan, Aren Oshagan, and Shahan Oshagan.



Dr. Arsine Oshagan was an ardent contributor to the Philadelphia Armenian community. She served on the Board of Trustees of St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, Armenian Prelacy National Representatives Assembly (NRA), sang in the church choir, and dedicated over twenty years to teaching Armenian to adults to link them to their mother tongue.



In so many ways, Arsine Oshagan is an irreplaceable force in her beloved Philadelphia Armenian community, and in every other circle of her life, be it family, friends, students, parents, and colleagues. May her legacy live on in all whom she touched.



Funeral services will be held on May 11, at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 8701 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia PA 19128. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and Mass will commence at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery and a luncheon will follow at St. Gregory Community Center.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church or Armenian Sisters Academy, Radner PA.

The KZV School community’s thoughts and prayers are with the families during this sad time.