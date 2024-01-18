Maria Sarkisian

The Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School announced Maria Sarkisian as the recipient of the KZV Alumna Award, which she will receive at the school’s annual benefit gala. Maria, born during the Artsakh war in 1992 in Armenia, later moved with her family to San Francisco and graduated from KZV Armenian School in 2006. She pursued her academic journey at University of California, Davis, earning a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Toxicology and a Master of Science in Forensic Science. Currently, Maria is dedicated to her Ph.D. in Forensic Toxicology and Chemistry, conducting research with the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In 2020, Maria played a pivotal role during the Artsakh war, raising over $200,000 and relocating to Armenia to provide humanitarian aid. Her efforts extended to assisting more than 400 affected families, initiating an agricultural project that preserved over nine tons of crops, and supporting over 500 volunteer soldiers with essential supplies. Maria also undertook the collection, documentation, and transportation of historical artifacts, including three cross stones, or khachkars, from two churches in Artsakh just before the transfer of the lands they were situated on.

Driven by the success of her fundraising endeavors, Maria joined forces with Tatiana Armstrong, another Bay Area native and KZV alum, to establish the non-profit organization Miaseen. Currently, she manages Miaseen alongside her KZV classmate Narek Ghazaryan. Maria’s philanthropic contributions have resulted in raising nearly $1 million for the people of Armenia and Artsakh, showcasing her unwavering commitment to humanitarian work through Miaseen.

KZV takes immense pride in Maria’s achievements and sees in her a true embodiment of the values the school aspires to instill in their graduates — a commitment to our community and a dedication to helping the homeland.

To reserve tickets for the benefit gala, please visit the website.