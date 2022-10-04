$3 Million in New Rental Subsidies Will Help Keep People Housed in Council District 13

Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell today led a unanimous Council vote approving the creation of a new $3 million rental aid program in Council Distric 13 (CD13), which O’Farrell represents.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues for swiftly and unanimously approving my new Council District 13 Rental Aid Program,” said Councilmember O’Farrell. “I know firsthand what it’s like to face missed rental payments and the prospect of eviction, and my mission is to prevent that from happening to my constituents. My team and I will get this up and running in the coming weeks, and will do everything we can to help our fellow Angelenos stay housed.”

The CD13 Rental Aid Program is expected to begin accepting applications on October 24th. Once the program is up and running, CD13 renters and small “mom and pop” landlords will be able to access the application via O’Farrell’s website, and assistance will also be available at O’Farrell’s Echo Park district office. Today, O’Farrell released a comprehensive list of answers to Frequently Asked Questions tailored to both renters and “mom and pop” landlords.

To qualify for the program, a tenant’s household income for 2021 or 2022 must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and a tenant must owe their landlord unpaid rent on or after April 1, 2022. For example, a family of two with an annual household income of up to $76,250 would qualify. A family of four with a household income of up to $95,300 would also qualify. “Mom and pop” landlords will also be able to apply on behalf of their tenants. A “mom and pop” landlord is defined as owning no more than four rental units plus a single-family home in the City of Los Angeles. Grants will be distributed at $5000 per household.

Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell represents the 13th District, which includes the neighborhoods of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Larchmont Village, Little Armenia, Melrose Hill, Rampart Village, Ridgewood-Wilton, Silver Lake, Spaulding Square, St. Andrews Square, Sunset Square, Thai Town, Verdugo Village, Virgil Village, Western-Wilton, Westlake, Wilshire Center, and Windsor Square. More information can be found online.