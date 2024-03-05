LA Kings Armenian Heritage Night flyer

The Los Angeles Kings on March 23 will host their annual Armenian Heritage Night event. The game, set for 7:30 p.m., will feature the Los Angeles Kings facing off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Crypto.com Arena.

Tickets for the Armenian Heritage Night event start at $55. Tickets will include an exclusive limited edition New Era branded LA Kings Armenian Heritage hat featuring the Armenian colors. The event will kick-off with a special puck drop by legend Shavo Odadjian from System of a Down and a traditional Armenian dance performance by Patille Dance Studio during the intermission.

Tickets can be purchased online.

For more information, contact Keyon Allen with the Los Angeles Kings at kallen@lakings.com