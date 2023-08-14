Hollywood mainstay Marouch Restaurant will be feature on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” which will air on the Food Network on August 18.

The multiple Emmy-nominated program, currently airing its 37th season, visited Marouch in April and taped a segment featuring chef Nelly Tataryan, who shows Fieri, the program’s colorful host, how she makes her famous mante and shawarma.

Host Guy Fieri and celebrity chef, Nyesha Arrington, stand in Marouch Restaurant in Santa Monica, with co-owners Nelli Tataryan and daughter Haikuhie Keshishayan, as seen on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, season 37.

Also making a surprise visit to Marouch will be renowned chef Nyesha Arrington, who along with Fieri observed the making of the storied dishes.

Marouch has been an iconic part of Hollywood’s Little Armenia neighborhood, opening its doors in 1982.

Watch the episode at 9 p.m. (Eastern and Pacific) on Friday on the Food Network and visit Marouch Restaurant, Tuesdays through Sundays, at 4905 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.