In collaboration with the Armenian Autism Outreach Project, the Archangels Armenian Apostolic Church of La Crescenta continues its program to include families who have children of all ages with special needs in its spiritual outreach to the community.

Since the summer of 2019, under the leadership of the Rev. Fr. Ghevont Kirazian, church services with accommodations are conducted on each of the five major Armenian Church holidays: The Feast of Transfiguration (Vartavar; July); The Feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God (Soorp Asdvadzadzin; August); The Feast of the Exaltation of the Cross (Khatchverats; September); Christmas (January); and Easter (March/April)

The services are conducted before the regular church service, at 9:30-10 a.m. During the services, children are free to stand, to move around, or step out, as needed. Behavioral support is provided by AAOP members and volunteers. The choir is mindful of auditory sensitivities of some attendees and lower the volume, and sing in lower pitch. Following each service, the children engage in activities, arts/crafts planned by AAOP with the support of 2BeeHappy. Activities symbolize the feast, or follow tradition, such as water play on Vartavar. In-person services were suspended during the pandemic due to regulations. Families were able to observe the services via livestreaming on Facebook. AAOP prepared activities that families were able to participate in virtually. In-person services have been resumed since early 2022.

The special Easter service will be held on March 31 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday School activities are also available.

The Sunday service will be followed by a traditional ‘egg-cracking’ game.

Holy Archangels Armenian Apostolic Church is located at 4459 Lowell Avenue, La Crescenta, CA 91214, across from the Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School.

For more information, contact info@armenianautuism.org