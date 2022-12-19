Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor—the only route connecting Artsakh to Armenia—entered its eighth day on Monday as the Russian peacekeeping contingent reported that it was continuing negotiations for the opening of the critical road.

The Russian defense ministry issued an announcement on Monday saying that its peacekeeping command was engaged in ongoing negotiations to unblock the Lachin Corridor. The peacekeepers are also carrying out patrolling duties around Artsakh’s Martuni and Martakert regions.

A group of Azerbaijanis, claiming to be environmental activists, blocked the corridor on December 12. A day later, Azerbaijan also halted the gas supplies to Artsakh from Armenia, which forced new challenges on the people of Artsakh. Azerbaijan restored the gas connection on Friday.

Hundreds of citizens, including children, have been stranded due to the closure of the corridor. The transport connection in the Lisagor, Mets Shen, Hin Shen and Yegtsahogh villages of the Shushi region, as well as the capital Stepanakert is interrupted.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan complained about the ongoing blockade in a tweet he sent out on Monday.

“For eight days the Lachin corridor has been closed by [Azerbaijan] and people of Nagorno Karabakh are stuck on the roads in the cold, families are finding themselves in different sides of the blockade. Citizens with serious health problems are deprived of medicine and health service,” Pashinyan tweeted.

Artsakh’s State Minister Ruben Vardanyan expressed confidence that Nagorno Karabakh will overcome all challenges through its unity.

“It has been over 168 hours that we are under blockade. Life is going on, we are moving forward. Nothing has changed in our decision: the only path for us is to move forward with honor and dignity,” Vadanyan said in a live video message posted on various social media platforms.

He added that he visited Martuni and Martakert on Sunday, and had plans to visit Askeran on Monday.

“We have no other way, the only way that we can overcome these difficulties is to have faith in one another, to respect one another and move forward together,” Vardanyan said.

Artsakh’s Prosecutor General’s Office on Monday said that the Azerbaijanis claiming to be environments activists who have blockaded the Lachin Corridor are current or former employees of Azerbaijan’s special services.

The environmental concerns they are raising is only used as a way to justify their actions, the prosecutor’s office said, adding that Azerbaijan is pursuing a policy of undermining the foundations of the Artsakh Republic’s economy and depriving the population of its livelihood.

“Citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, as the indigenous people of that territory, have the right to manage, possess and use the land, surrounding natural resources, nature and subsoil of that territory under international law, something Azerbaijan is trying to ignore and neutralize,” the Artsakh prosecutor’s office said.